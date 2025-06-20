Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan aim to sharpen trade ties by end of 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to significantly boost their bilateral trade volume to $1 billion by 2030, said Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the III Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Baku, Jabbarov noted that the two countries are targeting a trade turnover milestone.

He shared that Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, proposed setting a clear trade benchmark in US dollars for 2030—an initiative Azerbaijan supports.

“In the first five months of this year, our bilateral trade exceeded $200 million. For comparison, this is about three times more than the same period last year,” Jabbarov said.

The minister added that achieving an annual growth rate of 30 percent or more appears realistic.

He emphasized that realizing this goal will depend on how extensively bilateral cooperation is deepened—not just in trade, but also in joint investment and industrial initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel