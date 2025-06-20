Foreign diplomats embark on visit to Azerbaijan's Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s Lachin region has officially commenced, Trend's local correspondent reports.

The delegation was welcomed by Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, along with other senior officials.

As part of the visit, the diplomats were first briefed on the operations and infrastructure of the recently inaugurated Lachin International Airport. They were provided with detailed information about the facility and had the opportunity to closely examine the conditions and services available on site.

Will be updated