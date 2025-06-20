Price of Azeri Light crude rises sharply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in Italy’s port of Augusta rose by $3.41 (14.31 percent) on June 19, reaching $82.58 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country’s oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price increased by $3.41 (4.38 percent) to $81.20 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Russia’s URALS crude climbed by $3.43 (5.4 percent), settling at $66.98 per barrel.

The North Sea benchmark, Dated Brent, also saw a gain of $3.39 (4.4 percent), reaching $80.44 per barrel.

The average oil price forecast in Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is set at $70 per barrel.

