Azerbaijani, Australian FMs discuss regional security amid Israel-Iran tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation today with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the current security situation in the region in light of recent developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Minister Wong informed her Azerbaijani counterpart about Australia’s plans to evacuate its citizens from Iran and expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support in facilitating this process.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of maintaining regular consultations between their respective foreign ministries.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

