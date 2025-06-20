Azerbaijan introduces new support framework for innovation and venture projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Azerbaijan is creating new conditions to support innovation and venture projects, said Farid Osmanov, chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports.

During a panel discussion at Baku ID 2025, Osmanov announced that internal discussions have been completed to establish a more efficient and transparent regulatory environment for innovative companies.

One of the key initiatives, Osmanov said, is the launch of a regulatory sandbox, with the project already prepared. This framework will enable promising companies to enter the market faster and test their solutions under flexible conditions.

“We are developing regulations in cooperation with the government. The goal is to create tools to foster venture initiatives and make policies more innovation-friendly. We are confident that such steps will attract attention to the local market,” Osmanov said.

He also emphasized that establishing a flexible and clear regulatory framework is one of the most critical elements for the development of the country’s digital economy.

