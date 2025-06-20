Polish Ambassador commends Karabakh’s impressive reconstruction efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ My first visit to Shusha was just two months ago, and now I’m here for the second time. I’m truly impressed by Karabakh’s stunning natural beauty, the vast scale of investments, and the extensive modernization underway, Pawel Radomski, the Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during a recent visit to Azerbaijan's Lachin district, Radomski emphasized that rebuilding the region after its destruction during the occupation is a crucial factor for its future prosperity.