Politics Materials 20 June 2025 18:27 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian FM holds talks with European diplomats in Geneva
Photo: Iran MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held closed-door meetings with senior European diplomats amid mounting hostilities between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Trend reports.

The talks, held at a hotel in Geneva, brought together Araghchi and representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the European Union (EU), including the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

The rare gathering marks the first face-to-face meeting between Western and Iranian officials since the onset of the conflict.

Will be updated

