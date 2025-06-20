Attack on Bushehr NPP could trigger catastrophe, IAEA Chief warns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) faces a potential catastrophe if attacked, said Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, Grossi emphasized that Bushehr remains a critical concern.

"Israel has not yet struck the plant. This is the most serious nuclear site in Iran in terms of potential attack consequences. Bushehr is an operational facility housing thousands of kilograms of nuclear material.

In recent hours, regional countries have reached out to me directly to share their concerns, and I want to be absolutely clear about the situation," he said.

He explained that any strike on Bushehr could result in the release of extremely high levels of radioactivity into the environment.

"Likewise, an attack disabling the only two power lines supplying the plant could trigger a meltdown of the reactor core, potentially releasing dangerous levels of radioactivity into the environment.

In the worst-case scenario, both situations would require evacuations and protective measures such as shelters for the population. Radiation monitoring would need to cover hundreds of kilometers, and food restrictions might be enforced," Grossi added.

