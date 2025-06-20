Iran sees decline in non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan in early year
Iran's non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan have dropped sharply in both value and volume during the early months of the Iranian calendar year, with total trade falling by about 30 percent compared to last year. Despite this decline, Iran's overall non-oil exports showed a slight decrease in value but a modest increase in volume during the same period.
