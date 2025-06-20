Portugal expands oil imports from Azerbaijan for 5M2025
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Portugal surged by nearly 65 percent in volume during the first five months of the year, reaching over $310 million. Despite a slight overall decrease in export value to 17 countries, the volume of shipments showed moderate growth compared to last year.
