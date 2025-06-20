Azerbaijan sees growth in nation's consumer market for 5M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The value of goods sold and services provided to meet consumer needs in Azerbaijan amounted to 30 billion manat ($17.6 billion) from January through May 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this figure increased by 5.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

As many as 77.8 percent of the total value came from retail trade turnover, 18.9 percent - paid services provided to the population, and 3.3 percent - public catering turnover.

The value of goods sold and services provided by non-state sector enterprises rose by five percent compared to the period from January through May 2024, reaching 28.7 billion manat ($16.93 billion), of which 42.4 percent was generated by individual entrepreneurs.

Over the reporting period, an average consumer spent 586.5 manat ($345.89) per month, which is 55 manat ($32.43) more in nominal terms compared to the same period in 2024.