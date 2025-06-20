Azerbaijani Central Bank's chairman receives outgoing IFC Regional Manager for South Caucasus

Photo: Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov held a meeting with Ivana Fernandez Duarte, Regional Manager for the South Caucasus at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Trend reports citing the CBA.

Duarte, who has served in this role since June 2021, is completing her mission in the region.

During the meeting, Chairman Kazimov expressed gratitude for her valuable contributions to the IFC’s operations in Azerbaijan and the wider region, highlighting the productive partnership developed during her tenure. He also wished her continued success in her future endeavors.

Since joining the IFC in 1995, Azerbaijan has received approximately $900 million in investments across nearly 60 projects, spanning sectors such as financial services, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

