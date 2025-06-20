Kazakhstan and Indonesia strengthen economic ties through planned business visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 20. Members of the Indonesian Chamber of Entrepreneurs (KEIND) are planning a business visit to Kazakhstan to explore investment opportunities, study the legal environment, and evaluate potential areas for cooperation, Trend reports.

The initiative follows a presentation in Jakarta that showcased Kazakhstan’s investment, transit, and tourism potential. The event brought together representatives of Indonesian small and medium-sized businesses and highlighted key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, including agro-industry, renewable and traditional energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and digitalization.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Serzhan Abdykarimov, emphasized the growing bilateral ties and the strategic importance of SME-level cooperation.

Participants were also informed about the Astana International Financial Center and special economic zones offering tax incentives, customs benefits, and access to modern infrastructure.

A video promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism and the national “Born Bold” branding campaign was presented, along with the magazine Salam Kazakhstan, introducing Indonesian audiences to the country’s culture, landscapes, and economic prospects.

KEIND (Chamber of Indonesian Entrepreneurs) representatives expressed strong interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and confirmed plans to organize a visit aimed at deepening business ties and exploring localization opportunities.

