Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan reveals number of compatriot evacuees from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ A total of 125 citizens of Pakistan have been evacuated from Iran, Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"On the directions of of DPM & FM, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan has successfully evacuated 125 Pakistani nationals from Iran," he said.

According to him, today, the citizens were safely repatriated from Baku to Lahore.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

