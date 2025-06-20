AzerGold's domestic sales revenues surge by margin in 5M2025
Photo: AzerGold
AzerGold has significantly boosted its domestic sales of gold and silver, with revenue increasing by more than twofold compared to last year. This growth underscores the company’s expanding role in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector and its strong position in meeting local demand for precious metals.
