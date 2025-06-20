Uzbekistan reveals growth in small business sector in early 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 20. A total of 26,738 small business entities (excluding farms) were established across Uzbekistan from January to April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee marks a slight increase of 0.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Breaking down the new businesses by economic sector shows that trade leads in activity, followed by agriculture, industry, and services:

Trade sector: 10,016 units

Agriculture, forestry, and fisheries: 3,661 units

Industrial sector: 3,265 units

Accommodation and food services: 2,360 units

Construction sector: 1,547 units

Information and communication: 993 units

Transportation and storage: 824 units

Healthcare and social services: 490 units

Other sectors: 3,582 units

The data elucidates the persistent diversification and expansion within Uzbekistan’s microenterprise ecosystem, with commerce continuing to be the preeminent sector of entrepreneurial engagement.