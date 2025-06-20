Tajikistan's crop cultivation and harvests show strong growth
Tajikistan's agricultural sector shows steady progress with over 182,000 hectares of cotton cultivated and significant harvests of vegetables, potatoes, melons, and fruits reported as of mid-June 2025. Livestock farms have also stocked large quantities of animal feed, supporting ongoing food security efforts in the country.
