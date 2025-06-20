Azerbaijan-US remittance flows rise sharply in both directions in 1Q2025

Money transfers between Azerbaijan and the United States increased notably in both directions during the first quarter, with inflows from the US rising to $23.3 million and outflows reaching $18.8 million. The US accounted for over 10 percent of total inbound and nearly 17 percent of outbound remittances during this period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register