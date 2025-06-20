Azerbaijan ratifies int'l multimodal transport agreement with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Azerbaijan has ratified the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on International Multimodal Transportation," Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Subsequent to the activation of the accord, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will be tasked with the governance of its execution, whereas the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will formally apprise China that all requisite internal protocols have been fulfilled.

