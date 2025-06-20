Names of Armenian generals leading April 2016 battles revealed in court in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ On June 20, during ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court, defendant Bako Sahakyan, who served as the “president” of the illegal regime in the Azerbaijani territories formerly occupied by Armenia, responded to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, Trend reports.

Bako Sahakyan disclosed the names of the military officials who led operations during the April 2016 battles. He stated that the operations were spearheaded by senior Armenian military figures, including the then Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan; Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov; and Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan, commander of the largest armed formation of the Armenian armed forces—the so-called “army” of the illegal regime.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

