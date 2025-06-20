Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry conducts another treasury deposit auction
The Ministry of Finance conducted a deposit auction to allocate the free balance of the Unified Treasury Account in the national currency as deposits across local banks.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy