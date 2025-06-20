Azerbaijani, Turkish economies ramp up mutual investments in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Türkiye became one of Azerbaijan’s top foreign investors with $300.9 million in FDI. This marked a 15.1 percent increase from the same period last year. At the same time, Azerbaijan's investments in Türkiye more than doubled, reaching $92.6 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register