BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 has struck northern Iran, Trend reports.

The tremor was recorded 36 kilometers northwest of the city of Semnan, which has a population of approximately 124,000. The quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Relevant authorities are continuing to assess the situation on the ground.