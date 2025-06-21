Kyrgyzstan reports surge in QR code transactions in 1Q2025

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has seen a rapid rise in QR code payments during the first quarter of 2025, with a sharp increase in both transaction volume and value compared to the previous year. A significant portion of these payments were made for government services

