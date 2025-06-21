Trump gives Iran two weeks to resolve nuclear crisis diplomatically

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Washington is giving Iran a maximum of two weeks to resolve the ongoing crisis over its nuclear program through diplomatic means, Trend reports.

“We're giving them time. We'll see how this period goes. But I would say it could be a maximum of two weeks,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey.

At a June 19 press briefing, White House Press Secretary Carolyn Leavitt read a written statement from the President, emphasizing that the U.S. administration sees a potential opportunity to establish diplomatic relations with Tehran on the nuclear issue.

It was also noted that, depending on the outcome of the two-week period, the U.S. will decide whether to proceed with a military strike against Iran.