Turkiye uses diplomatic efforts for stability in South Caucasus - Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Turkiye is making full use of diplomatic tools to ensure stability in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

Erdogan emphasized that Turkiye remains actively engaged in efforts to promote peace and stability both regionally and globally. He also highlighted the significance of the progress made in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The two leaders discussed potential steps toward normalizing bilateral relations and exchanged views on the escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran.