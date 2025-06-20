UNDP and EU back Montenegro’s push for real gender equality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Achieving gender equality is not possible without ambitious, clear, and strategic institutional action, as existing mechanisms must keep pace with growing challenges and issues in the realization of human rights and a society of equal opportunities in Montenegro. This was the key message at an expert discussion on the Draft National Strategy for Gender Equality 2025–2029 with an Action Plan for 2025–2026, Trend reports citing the country's government website.

The discussion was organized by the Ministry of Human and Minority Rights and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Montenegro as part of the public consultation process for this document.

Biljana Pejović, Head of the Department for Gender Equality at the Ministry of Human and Minority Rights, emphasized the importance of a strategic and systemic institutional approach in preparing the Strategy, with a special focus on the establishment of the Gender Equality Agency as a key institutional mechanism for effective policy implementation.

“Gender equality is not a formal requirement but a value-based commitment. When we talk about gender equality, we are talking about human rights and equal opportunities for all. The establishment of the Agency is a crucial step toward strengthening the institutional system and implementing policies,” Pejović said.

She thanked the UNDP Office for their partnership and the European Union Delegation in Montenegro for financial support.

Liselotte Isaksson, Deputy Head of the Cooperation Section at the EU Delegation in Montenegro, stressed the importance of Montenegro’s work on the new Gender Equality Strategy.

“Three decades have passed since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration, and we are still not where we want to be—in fact, we are witnessing setbacks in women’s rights and gender equality, along with a rise in hate speech that affects all aspects of society. Now is the right time to assess progress and set new goals. Questioning gender equality means questioning the very progress of society. No society can function effectively without gender equality,” said Isaksson.

Jelenka Andrić, Chair of the Committee for Gender Equality in the Parliament of Montenegro, pointed to the need to revise current legislation to better reflect the actual state of gender inequality in the country.

“Gender equality is a matter of justice. The current Gender Equality Law has not been changed in almost ten years and does not reflect the current social context. Women make up the majority of the population in Montenegro, yet remain on the margins of society. In Parliament, we don’t even have 30 percent female MPs, we have no female mayors, and we’ve never had a female president or prime minister. That’s why networking among women at all levels is vital, especially through the Women’s Leadership Network, where women act together across all areas of gender equality,” noted Andrić

Kaća Đuričković, UNDP’s Gender Equality Leader, highlighted that current discussions must focus not only on formal progress but also on the fundamental barriers slowing the transformation of social norms and institutional practices.

“The current practice of labeling activities in program budgets as gender-responsive reveals a lack of systemic integration of gender equality principles—from policy planning to budgeting. The absence of a comprehensive approach and expertise results in unrealistic figures in budget documents, creating the illusion of significant investment, which is often not the case. In a time of global trends toward retraditionalization, investing in gender equality policies and knowledge development in this field is a crucial investment in social development and human capital,” Đuričković explained.

UNDP gender equality expert Memet Memeti emphasized that common challenges require coordinated and systemic responses, with institutional strength and political will being key to the success of the strategy.

“A comparative analysis of gender mechanisms in the Western Balkans has shown that no gender equality strategy can succeed without strong institutional support and political will. This is not a technical issue but a fundamental one. The government must establish robust gender equality mechanisms aligned with real-life challenges,” Memeti said.

The expert discussion represents an important part of UNDP's strategic interventions aimed at strengthening institutional capacities and fostering dialogue with civil society to create effective mechanisms for overcoming gender inequality. This discussion is part of the project “United for Gender Equality,” implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Government of Montenegro and funded by the European Union.

Participants included members of the working group and representatives from institutions, civil society, academia, and international organizations. Through the exchange of opinions and recommendations, contributions were made to improve the document to ensure greater applicability and better alignment with the real needs of society.

