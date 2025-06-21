Iran activates air defense systems in Mashhad and Tabriz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Air defense systems have been deployed in the Iranian cities of Mashhad and Tabriz as the military takes active measures to repel attacks by Israeli drones, Trend reports.

According to available information, several drones have already been destroyed during these defensive operations.

This escalation follows Israeli military airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, which resulted in significant casualties, including the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military officials such as Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as nine nuclear scientists and other senior officials.

In response, Iran launched over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones targeting Tel Aviv and other areas in Israel, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage.