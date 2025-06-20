Iran urges IAEA to take action on attacks against nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take a more active stance regarding attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Iravani emphasized that Iran would continue to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of ongoing Israeli aggression. He also voiced concern over reports of potential U.S. involvement in the conflict.

"I want to make it clear: Iran's nuclear program is purely peaceful and one of the most carefully verified in the world," the Iranian envoy said.

Responding to Iravani’s remarks, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Danny Danon, stated that Iran cannot demand international recognition of its right to self-defense. "We will not stop until the nuclear threat posed by Iran is eliminated," he stressed.