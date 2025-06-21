Trump ready to support ceasefire between Israel and Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. US President Donald Trump said he could support a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, but emphasized that his stance depends on specific circumstances, Trend reports.

Responding to a journalist’s question about his willingness to back an end to hostilities between the two countries, Trump replied, “I can, it depends on the circumstances.”

He also acknowledged that it is “very difficult to stop” the ongoing exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran, highlighting the complexity of the current situation.