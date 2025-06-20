Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran Materials 20 June 2025
Iran and "European three" agree to maintain diplomatic dialogue
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Iran and the "European three" have agreed to keep diplomatic channels open following their recent meeting in Geneva, Trend reports.

“We agreed to continue negotiations. It is very important to keep the negotiating process open. We discussed not only the nuclear issue,” said EU Foreign Service Chief Kaja Kallas.

The Geneva talks were held amid ongoing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. However, as Kallas noted, the discussions also addressed a wider range of topics beyond the nuclear file.

