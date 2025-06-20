Azerbaijani, Georgian economies boost mutual investments in 1Q2025
Georgia's foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan reached $10.16 million in Q1 2025, up 10.7 percent from the previous year. During the same period, Azerbaijan invested $30.4 million in Georgia, a fivefold increase. Georgia became Azerbaijan’s second-largest FDI destination, accounting for 9.7 percent of total investments.
