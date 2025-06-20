Baku Port set for major expansion in new Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to cooperate on expanding the infrastructure of the Baku port, said Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, at the III Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“We agreed today with our Azerbaijani colleagues to create additional conditions, including measures to expand infrastructure through the Baku port, which will help minimize risks and increase cargo deliveries via Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure,” the minister said.

Kudratov laid it all on the table, saying that the partnership is all about sweetening the pot with transportation incentives, building up extra capacities, and casting a wider net with the fleet on the Caspian Sea.

“There are agreements and tools in place for all these directions, and we will create conditions to enable efficient exchange of goods and cargo delivery between the two countries,” Kudratov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel