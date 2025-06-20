Azerbaijan's net financial assets on portfolio investments lift in 1Q2025
In Q1 2025, Azerbaijan’s portfolio investment assets rose by $0.6 billion, while liabilities fell by $4.7 million. The increase came from government, banks, and other sectors. Liabilities dropped mainly due to reduced government and bank positions.
