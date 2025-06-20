Croatia multiplies oil imports from Azerbaijan in 5M2025
Azerbaijan exported 744,700 tons of crude oil and related products worth $408.9 million to Croatia from January through May 2025. This marks a 49.1 percent increase in value and a 77.9 percent rise in volume compared to the same period in 2024. During this time, Croatia was Azerbaijan’s second-largest crude oil export market.
