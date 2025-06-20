Bulgarian Air Force evacuates young patient from Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A crew from the 16th Transport Air Base – Vrazhdebna (Bulgaria) successfully carried out an air transport mission for a child who had been undergoing treatment in Antwerp, Belgium, Trend reports citing the Bulgarian Defense Ministry.

The condition of the young patient allowed for his return to Bulgaria with a medical team and under suitable conditions on board the aircraft, which civilian aviation could not provide.

The military transport aircraft "Spartan" took off on June 19 at 08:02 from "Vasil Levski" Airport in Sofia. The flight route was Sofia–Antwerp, Belgium–Sofia. On board the aircraft was an accompanying medical team from the Military Medical Academy and the Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Children with Lung Diseases "Prof. Ivan Mitev," equipped with the necessary medical apparatus.

The aircraft landed back at "Vasil Levski" Airport in Sofia on June 19 at 16:35. The crew, consisting of Captain Yordan Dimitrov (commander), Major Evgeni Zlatanov (co-pilot), and Major Miroslav Pipev (flight engineer), along with medical nurse Sergeant Maria Borisova from the Military Medical Academy, successfully completed the aeromedical evacuation mission.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel