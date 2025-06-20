Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya poised for major investment surge and industrial expansion

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 20. Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region is set to reel in a whopping $3.5 billion in investments in 2025, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

During the initial quintet of months in the current fiscal year, capital influxes experienced a near-doubling in pivotal districts, notably Kasansay, Kitab, and Chirakchi.



The proclamation was disseminated during a strategic convening focused on the socio-economic advancement of Kashkadarya, presided over by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.



The rich endowment of natural assets in Kashkadarya presents extensive avenues for capital infusion and the generation of premium value-added commodities. Significantly, five prospective mineral deposits in Kitab are projected to contain an estimated 39 tons of gold reserves, whereas Chirakchi boasts around 10,000 tons of rare earth elements. The construction materials sector is experiencing robust growth, evidenced by the initiation of 16 projects with a cumulative valuation of $150 million presently in progress.



A cutting-edge 200-hectare industrial precinct will be developed adjacent to the Mubarek gas processing facility, optimizing the utilization of pre-existing infrastructure assets. This area is set to accommodate five significant cluster initiatives concentrating on petrochemical innovations, electrical engineering advancements, robotic automation, and construction material development—designed to expedite the industrial diversification trajectory within the region.

Despite Kashkadarya’s status as a leading cotton producer, its contribution to the national textile industry remains below 10 percent. To address this, 35 new projects worth a total of $400 million are planned, with the goal of increasing cotton processing from 51 percent this year to full capacity by 2026.

Supporting these ambitious economic initiatives is a major infrastructure upgrade. A 100-kilometer stretch of the Guzar–Bukhara–Nukus–Beineu highway will be reconstructed to triple its transit capacity.

Additionally, a 106-kilometer section of the Karshi–Shakhrisabz–Kitab highway will be expanded from two lanes to four, complemented by a new 34-kilometer bypass road around the Kamashin and Yakkabag district centers. With backing from the Islamic Development Bank, a 60-kilometer segment of the Tashkent–Termez highway passing through Kashkadarya will also be widened to four lanes and upgraded with a cement concrete surface.

These comprehensive investments and infrastructure improvements are expected to significantly enhance the region’s economic potential, positioning Kashkadarya as a key driver of Uzbekistan’s ongoing development.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel