Iranian Health Ministry unveils casualties in Israeli strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Since June 13, Israeli attacks on Iranian territory have injured up to 2,800 individuals, with 2,000 of them already released from hospitals, the Iranian Ministry of Health said in a statement, Trend reports.

Consequent to the assaults on June 20, a total of six ambulatory units sustained damage and became inoperative, 14 healthcare personnel incurred injuries, and there were two fatalities recorded.



The ministry's communiqué underscored the absence of disruptions within the national healthcare infrastructure.



Recently, Iranian officials disseminated intelligence indicating that a healthcare facility in the capital, Tehran, experienced an engagement involving missile ordnance from the Israeli military apparatus.

To recall, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel