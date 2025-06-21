Israeli Air Force launches new wave of strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The Israeli Air Force has carried out a new series of airstrikes on Iranian territory, Trend reports.

The operation involved 15 fighter jets, with the primary target being missile launch systems located in western Iran. Further details regarding the outcome of the strikes have not yet been disclosed.

This latest escalation comes in the wake of Israel’s large-scale military airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, which killed numerous Iranian servicemen, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya commanders Gholamali Rashid and Ali Shadmani, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones targeting Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel, resulting in civilian casualties and extensive destruction.