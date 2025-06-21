Azerbaijan tallies import of electric vehicles in 5M2025
During the first five months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 767 electric vehicles. These imports were valued at $25.7 million. Compared to the same period last year, both the number and value of electric vehicle imports saw a significant decline.
