Real incomes fall in Kazakhstan despite growth in nominal earnings
In April 2025, Kazakhstan’s average per capita nominal income rose to $445.08, up 9 percent year-on-year. However, real incomes fell by 1.5 percent due to inflation outpacing wage growth, particularly in key sectors like food, utilities, and transport. Analysts highlight the need for better inflation control and support for employment to restore purchasing power.
