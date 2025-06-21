Iran warns of retaliation against U.S. forces if Washington joins Israeli military operations - Abbas Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. If the United States joins Israel’s military campaign, Iran will retaliate against American forces stationed in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned, Trend reports.

Responding to a journalist's question about Tehran’s possible reaction, Araghchi stated: “If there is a war, both sides will attack each other — this is understandable. The right to self-defense is legitimate for every country.”

Despite the heightened tensions, the minister emphasized that a peaceful resolution remains possible and depends entirely on Washington’s approach.

“If U.S. President Donald Trump wants, he can stop Israel with one phone call. To put an end to all this, it is enough to call Tel Aviv from Washington,” Araghchi said.

Earlier, President Trump announced that the U.S. was giving Iran a maximum of two weeks to resolve the nuclear crisis through diplomatic means.