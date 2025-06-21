Azerbaijan sees decline in nation's balance of payments reserve assets for 1Q2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan’s reserve assets fell by $0.4 billion. The current account posted a $1.1 billion surplus, while the capital and financial account recorded a $1.2 billion deficit. Despite the drop in reserve assets, strategic currency assets rose by $2.5 billion to $73.5 billion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy