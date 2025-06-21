Azerbaijan sees decline in nation's balance of payments reserve assets for 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan’s reserve assets fell by $0.4 billion. The current account posted a $1.1 billion surplus, while the capital and financial account recorded a $1.2 billion deficit. Despite the drop in reserve assets, strategic currency assets rose by $2.5 billion to $73.5 billion.

