Moldovan ambassador records great progress in Azerbaijani Karabakh's infrastructure dev't

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Today’s visit to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region has strongly impressed me, as significant progress has been achieved in a very short period in all three cities—Lachin, Shusha, and Aghdam—both in terms of infrastructure and in creating conditions for the locals, the Ambassador of Moldova Alexandr Esaulenco told reporters during his visit to Aghdam, Trend reports.

"This shows that the government of Azerbaijan truly cares about the people who have historically lived in these areas. We see that life and peace have returned to this region, and Karabakh has become a symbol of unity and prosperity for the Azerbaijani people.

In this regard, I would like to congratulate the government of Azerbaijan on such a significant achievement in the Karabakh region," he concluded.

