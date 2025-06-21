Uzbekistan launches new wind power plant backed by ACWA Power

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan has launched a new $650 million wind power plant near Gijduvan in the Bukhara region, developed with support from Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Bash Wind. The project marks a significant step toward meeting local energy needs and advancing the country’s green energy goals.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register