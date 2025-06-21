Turkmenistan advances global peace dialogue at UN Geneva Neutrality Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 21. Turkmenistan has held an international event titled “The International Dimension of Neutrality” to mark the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event, organized by Turkmenistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, gathered over 300 participants, including diplomatic mission heads, international organizations, NGOs, business leaders, scholars, media representatives, and youth.

Ambassador Thomas Greminger, Executive Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, praised Turkmenistan’s contribution to fostering a culture of peace and interstate dialogue. Keynotes by Ambassador Vepa Khadzhiev, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, and Shiri Shiriev, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the role of permanent neutrality in conflict prevention, regional stability, and sustainable development.

The panel featured the President of the Geneva Centre for Neutrality and permanent representatives from Costa Rica, the UAE, and India, who discussed neutrality’s relevance in the modern international arena.

Bilateral talks between the Turkmen delegation and Ambassador Greminger covered prospects for cooperation in diplomacy, peacebuilding, and neutrality policies.