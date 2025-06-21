ASCO reports strong solar output at Bibiheybat Yard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Solar panels installed at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard, operated by ASCO, a company within AZCON Holding, have generated over 66,215 kilowatt-hours of electricity since their installation in October of 2024, ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company) told Trend.

ASCO noted that in May 2025 alone, the panels produced more than 18,454 kilowatt-hours, with peak daily generation approaching 800 kilowatt-hours on some days.

Data shows the initiative has prevented 65,946 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions—an environmental benefit equivalent to preserving 3,638 trees. Additionally, the panels have saved 26,457 kilograms of coal, helping reduce reliance on fossil fuels in energy production.

The solar array spans 512 square meters and consists of 162 panels, each with a capacity of 690 watts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel