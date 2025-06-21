Israeli airstrikes in Western Iran leave several IRGC personnel dead

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Israeli airstrikes carried out early this morning in Iran’s Lorestan Province have resulted in the deaths of five members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a statement from SEPAH’s public relations office in the region said, Trend reports.

The report states that the strikes targeted military sites in the city of Khorramabad.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

