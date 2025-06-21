Kazakhstan unveils massive multi-billion dollar industrial zone in Akmola

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Akmola region

The official opening of Kazakhstan’s republican industrial zone “AQMOLA” in the Akmola region marks a significant boost to regional economic growth. Spanning nearly 1,000 hectares and fully equipped with modern infrastructure, the zone has already attracted over $2 billion in investments from countries including China, Türkiye, Singapore, and Kazakhstan.

