Iran rolling up its sleeves to get back in saddle with global internet access

Politics Materials 21 June 2025 14:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Information portal of the President of Iran

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Iran's access to the global internet will be restored today at 20:00 (GMT + 3:30), the country's minister of communications and information technologies, Sattar Hashemi, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, in the past few days, Iran has managed to nip a slew of cyberattacks in the bud, keeping the international internet safe and sound in Iran.

To note, at present, the Iranian mass media is like a fish out of water when it comes to accessing the global internet, facing a tough row to hoe.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

